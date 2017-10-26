'Ditto' Halloween house is for anyone who can't deal with decorations

Some people go all-out on their Halloween decorations. Ghosts and goblins, gravestones and skeletons, hay and pumpkins.

And there's lots of other people.

One Modesto, California-area mom decided to take the comical route on Halloween decor this year. Instead of trying to compete with her next-door-neighbor's elaborate decorations, she simply out out a sign that says "Ditto," with an arrow pointing at the neighbor's home.

Courtesy Harry Harris

Harry Harris posted the side-by-side photos of his mom's and neighbor's house to Twitter and told ABC News, "Our neighbors are super friendly and their house is always popular on Halloween, so my Mum just decided to create the sign as a joke."

He said his mom, Joanna, is "hilarious" and noted that she often does go all out for the holidays, but this year opted out. The tweet has been shared hundreds of times.

"I think people find it funny because it’s relatable," he said, "decorating houses can be stressful & sometimes time-consuming, so why not take the easy route?"

Ditto.