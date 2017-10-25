Dog-o'-lanterns let you spook with your pooch this Halloween

Dressing your dog up for Halloween is always fun, but carving your pooch's likeness into a pumpkin? That's next level.

Turns out dog-o'-lanterns are all the rage this Halloween season, as evidenced by the growing number of posts tagged #dogolantern on Instagram.

To get in on the fun, all you need is an Exacto knife and a stencil of your favorite breed. Pedigree Foundation has 13 different pumpkin stencils available for download. Better Homes and Gardens also has many available.

Check out these "pup"-kin creations:

