Dog mops up the competition in Halloween pet parade

At a Halloween pet parade in Covington, Kentucky, one pooch really cleaned up.

Interested in Halloween? Add Halloween as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Halloween news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The MainStrasse Village Paw-rade earlier this month featured loads of cuddly canines, but there was one that stood out from the crowd because of an ability to blend in.

If it appeared her handlers were mopping up the parade route, they weren't. That was a real-life dog posing as a mop.

Tammy Harris, owner of Photo Pup Studio, shot video of the dog that's catapulted to Halloween fame and shared it with ABC News.

"This year the mop dog was our favorite costume," she said. "I didn't speak with the owner, but I think [the owner] so clever for coming up with the idea."