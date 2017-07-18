Dog saves fawn struggling to stay afloat in Long Island Sound

Storm the golden retriever is being hailed a hero for his quick thinking to help save a drowning baby deer.

The dog’s owner, Mark Freeley, said Storm spotted something in New York’s Long Island Sound Sunday morning and jumped in to rescue it, grabbing the drowning baby deer by the neck to bring it to shore.

“Storm, bring him in. Good boy, Storm. Bring him in,” Freeley can be heard shouting in the Facebook video of the harrowing moment caught on camera, which now has more than 3 million views.

Storm won’t even retrieve a tennis ball but, in this moment, he knew exactly what he had to do, Freeley told ABC News.