Dozens of rare white deer will be available for public viewing

Only a few glimpses of rare white deer had been possible in upstate New York, until now.

Inside the 24 miles of chain-link fence that protect the former Seneca Army Depot, dozens of white deer have grown to become what Seneca White Deer Inc. says is the largest herd of their kind in the world.

Thanks to the nonprofit and Deer Haven Park LLC, plans are underway to build a full-scale program of bus tours open to the public at the former World War II Army weapons depot.

The white deer do not have albinism, but are instead a rare genetic variant of the white-tailed deer that lacks pigmentation that usually gives them naturally brown fur. The successful ecological progression of white deer at the depot in Seneca County, New York, is credited to the protected area preventing hunters and other dangers such as cars.

Dennis Money, president of Seneca White Deer (SWD), announced Monday that preparations are in place for the new tour program, a welcome center for visitors and website that will host opening dates and times.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer tours beginning this fall,” Money said. “These white deer are a real treasure and to make them accessible to the public is a dream come true.”

SWD works to preserve the dozens of white deer as well as the military history of the former Seneca Army depot through conservation and ecotourism. Money said the new project with Earl Martin, the depot's owner, will launch during the fall foliage and wine tour season in the Finger Lakes to draw crowds.