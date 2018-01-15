'Egg-cellent' artist uses 1 simple ingredient to create Instagram food art

Jan 15, 2018, 1:47 PM ET
PHOTO: This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.@the_eggshibit/Instagram
This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.

One Instagram user is taking a crack at a new art medium.

Michele Baldini, 20, whose handle is @the_eggshibit, creates works of art in a frying pan with one humble ingredient, an egg.

PHOTO: This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.@the_eggshibit/Instagram
This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.

From Vincent Van Gough's elaborate Starry Night scene to Pac-Man and the New York City skyline, Baldini has cooked up some beautiful and edible works of art.

WHAT TO KNOW
  • Michele Baldini took a crack at a new art medium in her frying pan.

PHOTO: This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.@the_eggshibit/Instagram
This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.

The egg whites make up the bulk of an object or scene in the artist's signature look, with the yolk as a focal point for the piece.

PHOTO: This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.@the_eggshibit/Instagram
This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.

"I saw a ying-yang [symbol] made out of an egg and I thought it was so cool that I wanted to recreate it," Baldini told ABC News of his art. "After that, I never stopped getting ideas."

Baldini said a work of egg art can take anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes but it depends on the complexity of the image.

"The simple ones [take] 20 minutes or less. But the Starry Night, Starbucks and [the] spider web [took] like two hours."

Check out some more of his "egg-cellent" artwork below.

PHOTO: This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.@the_eggshibit/Instagram
This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.

Happy Halloween! ????

A post shared by The Eggs-hibit?? (@the_eggshibit) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Chicago chef unveils translucent pumpkin pie just in time for Thanksgiving

Mom Creates Food Art to make Meal Time Fun

PHOTO: This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.@the_eggshibit/Instagram
This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art using one simple ingredient, eggs.

Howl’s it going?

A post shared by The Eggs-hibit?? (@the_eggshibit) on Dec 23, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

Comments