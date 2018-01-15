'Egg-cellent' artist uses 1 simple ingredient to create Instagram food art

One Instagram user is taking a crack at a new art medium.
Michele Baldini, 20, whose handle is @the_eggshibit, creates works of art in a frying pan with one humble ingredient, an egg.
From Vincent Van Gough's elaborate Starry Night scene to Pac-Man and the New York City skyline, Baldini has cooked up some beautiful and edible works of art.
The egg whites make up the bulk of an object or scene in the artist's signature look, with the yolk as a focal point for the piece.
"I saw a ying-yang [symbol] made out of an egg and I thought it was so cool that I wanted to recreate it," Baldini told ABC News of his art. "After that, I never stopped getting ideas."
Baldini said a work of egg art can take anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes but it depends on the complexity of the image.
"The simple ones [take] 20 minutes or less. But the Starry Night, Starbucks and [the] spider web [took] like two hours."
Check out some more of his "egg-cellent" artwork below.