Father's Day gifts for different types of dads

Father's Day is less than a week away, and if you're still scrambling for a gift for dear old dad (and he's all stocked up on ties and grill gear), here are three ideas.

For the foodie dad:

Check out Goldbely, an online, one-stop shop for food delivered to your door from the most famous restaurants in the country! Cheesesteaks from Philly, wings from Buffalo, bagels and lox from New York, deep dish from Chicago – you get the idea. There’s even a monthly bacon subscription for Father’s Day. You can order as a one-time event or sign up for a monthly subscription. You can get the food to your door in as little as 24 hours. Order by Friday for weekend delivery.

For the busy dad:

If dad’s so busy he’s been letting himself go, help him get his mojo back this father’s day. A company called Shortcut – available in New York, LA and Miami – will bring the barber shop to dad wherever he is, whether at work, at home or on the ball field with the kids. Just download the app, book a haircut and a barber will come to you 8am – midnight every day.

For the fashion dad:

So when we think of matching outfits, moms and daughters mostly come to mind. But why should they have all the fun? Several companies are making matching dad / boy swimsuits just in time for summer. One of my favorites is Tom & Teddy – suits that look great on everyone from the tiniest toddlers to the most massive of men. Free shipping for Father’s Day through Monday.