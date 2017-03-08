Friar dog adopted by monastery becomes online sensation

A sense of humor may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a monastery, but it turns out some monks have a great one.
Photos posted to Facebook of a dog adopted by a Francisan monastery in Cochabamba, Bolivia, have gone viral. The poster, Kasper Mariusz Kapron OFM, wrote that his theology students started dressing the dog in traditional Franciscan garb as a "nice joke." (OFM stands for the Order of Friars Minor, a Roman Catholic order commonly known as the Franciscans.)
Friar Bigoton (Moustache), aka Carmelo, as the pup is called, is pictured running through the monastery, peering into a pool and being cuddled by several monks.
St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the founder of the Franciscan order.