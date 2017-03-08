Friar dog adopted by monastery becomes online sensation

A sense of humor may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a monastery, but it turns out some monks have a great one.

Courtesy Kasper Mariusz Kapron Ofm

Photos posted to Facebook of a dog adopted by a Francisan monastery in Cochabamba, Bolivia, have gone viral. The poster, Kasper Mariusz Kapron OFM, wrote that his theology students started dressing the dog in traditional Franciscan garb as a "nice joke." (OFM stands for the Order of Friars Minor, a Roman Catholic order commonly known as the Franciscans.)

Courtesy Kasper Mariusz Kapron Ofm

Friar Bigoton (Moustache), aka Carmelo, as the pup is called, is pictured running through the monastery, peering into a pool and being cuddled by several monks.

Courtesy Kasper Mariusz Kapron Ofm

St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the founder of the Franciscan order.