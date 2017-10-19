Good Housekeeping's picks for the hottest holiday toys

Good Housekeeping's list of the hottest toys for the holiday season is out after the magazine's extensive expert and kid testing process.

Good Housekeeping Institute's experts vetted over 500 toys for safety, quality and skill-building. They then asked nearly 100 children, ages 1 through 13, to weigh in on their favorites.

Rachel Rothman, the chief technologist from Good Housekeeping Institute, the consumer products lab, appeared live on "Good Morning America" today to share some of the magazine's top picks for kids at different price points: under $25, under $50, under $75, and $100.

Under $25

Moose Toys Oonies Starter Kit

Good Housekeeping

For ages 5+

Price: $19.99

This toy lets children blow up dozens of "oonies," or a cross between bubbles and balloons. Children can stick the "oonies" together and create original designs. The good news for parents is the toy requires no glue, no water, and is said to be mess-free.

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush

Good Housekeeping

For ages 3+

Price: $19.99

Children can dip this brush into a pot of paint and it will then light up into that shade on special paper. The color will not transfer onto skin, carpet or furniture, allowing for mess-free digital painting.

Under $50

Moose Toys 'Despicable Me' Mineez Dru's Super Liar Playset

Good Housekeeping

For ages 5+

Price: $35

This toy is a detailed miniature version of the beloved "Despicable Me" villain's lair. The set includes two minions and Dru, the villain himself, but you can also purchase more characters to add to your collection.

Leap Frog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Car

Good Housekeeping

For ages 2+

Price: $39.99; $25.49 at Target

This toy lets children make creative toy ice cream concoctions by mixing different flavors, toppings and syrups. The cart also plays songs, and features activity cards and phrases that teach colors, numbers, flavors and more.

Under $75

Geo Smart Mars Explorerer

Good Housekeeping

For ages 5+

Price: $70

With this toy, children can pretend to be engineers and build a unique vehicle using magnetic pieces. The toy includes four design templates, but children can also freely create their own iterations of the explorer vehicle.

Under $100

Spin Master Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Good Housekeeping

For ages 3+

Price: $100

This lookout tower for the beloved "Paw Patrol" characters stands at over 2.5 feet tall and comes with one vehicle and two characters, but more characters and pieces can be bought separately.