Grandma and granddaughter will rock same dress to family wedding

Jenn Miller, 19, and her grandma, Susan Grey, 70, are like best friends.

“We are super close,” Miller of Kingston, Pennsylvania, told ABC News.

So when the granddaughter bought a cute dress to wear to her cousin’s wedding this September in Ohio, her grandmother loved it so much, she bought an identical dress.

“I ordered the dress, and I took a picture and sent it to her and asked if it was OK to wear my cousin’s wedding,” Miller recalled. “She said, ‘You mind if I try it on? I really like the sleeves on it.’ I went over, and she tried it on and she was like, ‘Oh I don’t know. Maybe it’s too short. Maybe you don’t want to match with me.’ But she looked so cute. As soon as she took it off, she ordered it too.”

Grey said, “I don’t usually steal her style. She dresses like a 19-year-old, and I’m a 70 year old."

But with this dress, Grey said, "The sleeves are just magical.”

My gram decided to buy the same dress so we can match at my cousins wedding.. sad part is she prob wears it better!! pic.twitter.com/3bOjeWk6vD — Jenn Miller (@Jenn123097) July 18, 2017

Now the two women are trying to convince Miller’s mom to wear the same dress.

“It’s a dress that could work for anybody,” said Miller. “We tried to get my mom to get it but they don’t have her size.”

“Oh she could get it in the smallest size and have it taken in,” Grey quipped.

The dynamic duo said the bride isn’t worried about them stealing her thunder on the big day with their identical dresses.

“We told her, and she’s really excited,” said Miller. “She think it’s super cute. She thinks it’s going to be pretty funny.”