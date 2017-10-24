Decorated trees are not just for Christmas anymore.

In the days of Pinterest, blogs and Instagram-perfect decorations, the hottest trend this holiday season is the Halloween tree.

On Pinterest, where 220 million Halloween ideas are saved each year in the U.S., users started pinning ideas for Halloween trees in July, the company told ABC News. The number of pins saved with ideas for Halloween-themed Christmas trees is up 135 percent over last year.

Sales of Halloween trees by Wayfair, an e-commerce home goods company, have increased by 20 percent for the same time period year over year, Wayfair spokeswoman Julie Cassetina told ABC News. “Halloween tree” is the fourth-highest searched product type on Wayfair for Halloween decorations.

"Despite being a new trend in holiday décor, Halloween trees have already outranked popular products such as 'Halloween pumpkins,' 'Halloween costumes,' and 'Halloween candy bowls' in terms of the number of searches on the site," she said. "We have also seen an increase in popularity for Halloween ornaments, lighting and other Halloween tree décor, which further supports the notion that this is a growing trend."

One of the company's best-selling Halloween trees, an $89 tree pre-installed with purple and orange LED lights, has doubled in sales compared to 2016, according to Cassetina.

Wayfair

DIY Halloween trees

Kandi Jung, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, makes custom holiday wreaths and trees that she sells on Etsy and Facebook.

Jung, who owns Kandi's Kreations, said she has already created four Halloween trees for customers this month in her part-time business.

"People are doing bigger Halloween parties, and people who are crazy about Christmas are wanting to get into more seasons," she said.

Kandi Jung

Kandi Jung

Jung said people new to the Halloween tree trend should not be afraid to make an investment in their tree, knowing that the tree will be used again for Halloweens to come.

She also recommends figuring out ways to re-purpose decorations between Halloween and Christmas. She recently decorated a white Christmas tree with a witches' Halloween theme and will transform the white tree again for Christmas.

Target Corp. offers a 9-foot pre-lit orange Christmas tree for $968 among its holiday decor collection.

Target.com

The Minnesota-based retailer is also this year for the first time selling a 6-foot-tall weeping willow tree and a metal lit wire tree that casts shadow-y branches across a room, according to a company spokeswoman.

Target.com

Target.com

Grandin Road, a home décor and furnishings company, first offered a Halloween tree in 2004. Since then, the business for Halloween trees has grown over 400 percent, a company spokesman told ABC News.

Grandin Road

The Ohio-based company this year is selling Halloween trees that move up and down and rotate in sections when plugged in to create "an eerie, Halloween fantasy world."

Grandin Road debuts its Halloween offerings in July. The company sees its consumers demanding a more sophisticated look for Halloween decorations each year, according to spokesman Tyler Thompson.

“Every year our audience is chomping at the bit to see what we have coming up next," Thompson said. “We believe Halloween has, for many, grown up with them."

Grandin Road

Designer Halloween tree tips

Christy Tolliver, of Hampton Roads, Virginia, is a Halloween lover and a professional interior designer who loves decorating for Halloween even more as an adult.

“I wish all day long somebody would pay me to decorate for Halloween,” said Tolliver, who owns Sparkle Holiday Design LLC, a home decoration business. “I love the fall and Halloween decorating.”

Tolliver, who is already decorating clients’ homes for Christmas, said she finds people love to decorate their own homes for Halloween more than they do for Christmas.

“People who like decorating for Halloween really love decorating for Halloween,” she said. “Christmas decorations stay up a lot longer than Halloween decorations, so people also don’t want to spend a whole lot of money for something not up as long.”

Looking for more Halloween tree inspiration? Here are budget-friendly ideas from Tolliver:

1) Choose a theme:

"If you just say 'Halloween,' that could be so many things," Tolliver said. "Thinking of the colors you like and the theme you like makes it easier and organized and simplifies your search."

2) Go deep into Halloween themes:

Tolliver advises looking beyond just color themes like orange and black or Halloween symbols like pumpkins.

"If you want watches as your theme, ask yourself, 'What do witches do? What do you like about them? Do you like that they fly?'" she advised. "You can put witches' brooms sticking out of the tree."

Kandi Jung

Witch's brew pot: A trend for Christmas trees is doing something more dramatic than a tree skirt at the bottom of the tree, according to Tolliver.

Kandi Jung

For Halloween, make the bottom of the tree a witch's brew pot.

Halloween sayings: For Christmas, a tree could be decorated with season greetings, while for Halloween, the tree could be wrapped in banners and signs with witches' spells.

Kandi Jung

Trick or treat tree: Decorate the tree with trick or treat banners and signs and candy ornaments.

To make your own large ornaments, Tolliver recommends making large candy corns out of Styrofoam. For a candy apple, she suggests painting a large Styrofoam ball red and wrapping it in cellophane.

Candy corn tree: Take advantage of all the different colors artificial trees now come in to create a candy corn tree.

If you have a white tree, Tolliver advises buying yellow ball ornaments to cover the bottom of the tree, then orange ornaments in the middle of the tree and the white tree will stand out at the top.