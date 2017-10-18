This Arizona high school’s “Wizard of Oz” dance routine will blow your ruby slippers off.

Walden Grove High School’s dance team, known as the PAC, from Sahuarita, Arizona, has gone viral with its incredible movie-themed homecoming assembly dance routine, racking up nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube.

ABCNews.com

Dorothy is at center court with her pals the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, who definitely made the crowd roar with their high-energy twist on the classic film’s famous twister.

The dance team's head coach, Kristi Lopez, specifically chose songs to match the characters' personalities. The Scarecrow dances to "Insane in the Membrane" by Cypress Hill. Katy Perry's "Roar" accompanies the Cowardly Lion's routine. The Wicked Witch of the West performs to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood," and when the entire cast walks down the yellow brick road, they're strolling to rapper Unk's "Walk it Out."

Another amazing homecoming performance from The PAC! Check it out on 'thepac wghs' YouTube channel! There's no place like Walden! ?? #homecoming #thepacdanceteam #waldengrovehs A post shared by The PAC Dance Team (wghs) (@the_pac_dance_team_) on Sep 29, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

"I am so proud of them," Lopez, 31, told ABC News of her dance team. "I think the most amazing thing, what I’m most proud of, is that I am the only dance source in our little community. There is no other dance program in the school district. These kids have only ever danced a year or two or three. They work so hard. These are not professionals, that’s just a testament to how hard they work every day."

The internet has gone absolutely wild for the teenagers’ clever routine and costumes, proving “there’s no place like home” for these talented kids.

Lopez believes people are drawn to her dancers because "The Wizard of Oz" is such a revered film.

"It is just one of those classic movies and classic stories, and I put a little modern twist to it," she said. "And the kids are so good. They brought it to life."