Get in the Holiday Spirit With an Interactive Quiz

Test your knowledge of the holidays in the interactive quiz above to see how much you know about Christmas and Hanukkah. ABC News quizzed people in New York City's Central Park.

Questions in the quiz include:

-What holiday is believed to have influenced the origins of Christmas?

-When is the first day of Hanukkah this year?

-What is another popular name for Santa Claus?

-What comes next in the song "Silent Night" after the lines, "Silent night, holy night?"

-In the movie "Christmas Vacation," Clark Griswold fights what kind of animal in his house?

*BONUS: Name the eight reindeer in Santa’s sleigh.