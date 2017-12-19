House with hourlong Christmas light show rocks tribute to AC/DC

Chris Callahan of Menifee, California, set a portion of his epic Christmas light show to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and it totally rocks.

He said he included the iconic rock group in his synchronized show of 12 songs as an homage to Malcolm Young, the band’s guitarist and co-founder who died Nov. 18 at the age of 64.

“I made this song my focus this year due to the untimely events of the band recently,” Callahan, 32, wrote to ABC News.

Some of the other songs he included in the show are PSY’s “Gangnam Style,” Foreigner’s “Jukebox Hero” and the Christmas classic, “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

“Christmas is definitely the best time of year and it brings hope and joy to all,” said Callahan. “You can’t help but feel good to see families sit in front of my house for over an hour watching all 12 synchronized songs.”

He said it typically takes about 100 hours to set up the entire show and another few days to program the musical synchronization.

“This is my third year going all out with the decorating and I’m always excited about what to add next year,” said the proud light enthusiast.