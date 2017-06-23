These guys had a "whale" of a time when a humpback decided to give them a boat-side show in the New York harbor.

On Thursday, New Jersey native Paul Ziolkowski was boating near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in between New York and New Jersey when something "over-whale-ming" happened.

As seen in the video, a humpback whale breached directly next to their boat.

The men cursed in disbelief as their boat bobbed up and down in the aftermath.

"This definitely was one of the craziest experiences in my life, and I've had many," Ziolkowski wrote on his Facebook post.

At their feet in their boat they found a fish brought in from the wave that was generated from the whale's leap.

"I know it sounds like a fish story ... but these #NewJersey waters are serious," Ziolkowski joked in his Facebook post.

As the video shows, right after the whale swam away, a nearby boat started cheering at what they’d just seen.

"I got that on film too," Ziolkowski yelled to a nearby boat.

In the video, the other boat occupants were so amazed by the experience they witnessed, they asked for him to text them the video he took.