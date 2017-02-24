Husband works out with fake belly to see what it's like for his pregnant wife

One thoughtful husband worked out with a fake pregnancy belly to better understand what it was like for his pregnant wife to head to the gym with him.

Kristin Milchuck, who is 9 months pregnant, heads to the gym every morning six days a week with her husband Blake Milchuck.

While the two were working out with their coaches at CrossFit Krypton in their hometown of Chesapeake, Virginia, last week, they decided to see if Blake Milchuck would sport a faux belly to really see what it's like for his wife at the gym.

So, Blake Milchuck strapped a 14-pound medicine ball to his belly using duct tape and began their work out, which included running, modified burpees, rowing and biking.

"It was different," Blake Milchuck, 26, admitted to ABC News. "You definitely feel the frontal load, so things that I can normally do pretty easily weren't as easy."

He added that his workout last week was "the highlight of that morning's workout." So much so that the gym shared a video of Blake Milchuck working out with his fake belly. It quickly went viral on Instagram with more than 18,000 people watching the hilarious video.

Blake Milchuck said it made him appreciate his wife, Kristin, 26, a bit more. And it helped her laugh, which "was the main purpose," he added.

Remy Biase/Remy Photography

He added that he's always thought his wife of two years "was a bada--. She gets up at 6 o'clock in the morning to work out with me every day and now she's 38 weeks pregnant and she's still doing it."

"It's different at times to understand where your wife is coming from with the pregnancy ... so doing something like this makes it a little bit more fun for her, which makes it fun for me," Blake Milchuck added.

The two, who are expecting their first child together in three weeks, have no idea whether it's a boy or a girl. They said they want to find out at the hospital.

Still, Blake Milchuck is looking forward to "just being a father. I don't think I have anything in mind. ... I'm excited."