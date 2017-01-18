Illinois Brothers Welcome First-Born Children on Same Day

Illinois brothers Jose and Ivan Favela are used to sharing the spotlight: They announced their engagements on the same day, they married their wives, side by side, in a joint wedding ceremony, and on Sunday, they both welcomed their first-born children, ABC-owned station WLS reported.

"He said, 'You're going to be an uncle.' I was telling him, 'You're going to be an uncle too,'" Jose Favela told WLS.

The baby boys, Rodrigo and Josue, were born just steps away from each other in neighboring hospital rooms at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois. The newborn cousins were not due on the same day, the family said.

The infants' mothers were thrilled, WLS reported. "I'm happy for them, and us too," said Sarai Duran. Added Elvia Chaidez, "I guess we just have to enjoy it. A big party all the time."

This is not the first time that first cousins have been born there on the same day, the hospital said, but given the brothers' shared history, this situation was especially serendipitous, WLS reported.