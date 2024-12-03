A search and rescue mission is currently underway for Elizabeth Pollard.

Missing grandmother believed to have fallen into sinkhole: Police

A Pennsylvania grandmother who went missing while looking for her cat is believed to have fallen into a deep sinkhole, authorities said.

A search and rescue mission is currently underway in Unity Township for Elizabeth Pollard, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

Pollard was reported missing by a family member shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Trooper Steve Limani.

A sinkhole is seen, Dec. 3, 2024, in Unity Township, Pa. WTAE

Pollard was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday, Limani said. The family member said Pollard had gone out to look for her cat Monday afternoon but has not been heard from since, he said.

Pollard's vehicle was located shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday with her 5-year-old granddaughter inside, though Pollard was nowhere to be seen, police said.

"At that point in time we realized this could be a very bad situation," Limani told reporters during a press briefing midday Tuesday.

While searching for Pollard in the area, troopers found an apparent sinkhole with an opening about the "size of a manhole" 15 to 20 feet away from the vehicle, Limani said.

Emergency responders were called to the scene in what is currently being considered a rescue mission, authorities said. Local firefighters, a technical rescue team and the state's Department of Mining are among those working alongside an excavation team to remove dirt to access the sinkhole, Limani said.

The current evidence points toward Pollard being in the sinkhole, Limani said.

"We don't feel a reason that we should be looking elsewhere," he said.

The sinkhole appears to have been created during the time that Pollard was walking around, Limani said, noting that there is no evidence that the hole was there before she started looking for her cat.

A camera inserted into the opening of the sinkhole showed a "big void, and it was all different depths," Marguerite Fire Chief Scott Graham told reporters during the press briefing.

"The process is long and it is tedious," Graham said.

A camera did not pick up any sounds, though authorities did see a "modern-type" shoe in the sinkhole, according to Pleasant Unity Fire Chief John Bacha.

The search will continue as long as needed pending any safety concerns, Limani said.

Pollard's granddaughter is safe, despite the cold temperatures overnight, and is currently with her parents, Limani said.

The family is asking for privacy at this time and is hoping for "good news," he said.

"We need to get a little bit lucky," Limani said. "We're going to do everything we can."