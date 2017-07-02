Illinois hospital celebrates Fourth of July with its tiniest patients in NICU

Jul 2, 2017, 4:59 PM ET
PHOTO: The neonatal intensive care unit at Advocate Childrens Hospital in Chicago threw a Fourth of July celebration for its tiniest patients.
The neonatal intensive care unit at Advocate Children's Hospital in Chicago threw a Fourth of July celebration for its tiniest patients.

A hospital in Illinois made sure that its tiniest patients were still able to celebrate this Fourth of July.

Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois hosted a party earlier this week to celebrate America's Independence Day, dressing up babies in their neonatal intensive care units in red, white and blue outfits.

PHOTO: The neonatal intensive care unit at Advocate Childrens Hospital in Chicago threw a Fourth of July celebration for its tiniest patients.Advocate Childrens Hospital
Not only did the babies get festive, but their parents, nurses and doctors got in on the all-American fun.

"Our tiniest patients were all dressed up in red, white, and blue to celebrate these families who have spent countless hours at their newborn’s bedside," Lisa Parro, the hospital's public affairs manager, told ABC News.

"And provide them with the opportunity to have happy memories of their little one’s first Fourth of July," the statement continued.

The party not only included a photo shoot for the families to remember the holiday for a lifetime, but also included signs that read, "Baby, you're a firework" and "My first Fourth of July."