Illinois hospital celebrates Fourth of July with its tiniest patients in NICU

A hospital in Illinois made sure that its tiniest patients were still able to celebrate this Fourth of July.

Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois hosted a party earlier this week to celebrate America's Independence Day, dressing up babies in their neonatal intensive care units in red, white and blue outfits.

Advocate Childrens Hospital

Not only did the babies get festive, but their parents, nurses and doctors got in on the all-American fun.

"Our tiniest patients were all dressed up in red, white, and blue to celebrate these families who have spent countless hours at their newborn’s bedside," Lisa Parro, the hospital's public affairs manager, told ABC News.

Advocate Childrens Hospital

"And provide them with the opportunity to have happy memories of their little one’s first Fourth of July," the statement continued.

The party not only included a photo shoot for the families to remember the holiday for a lifetime, but also included signs that read, "Baby, you're a firework" and "My first Fourth of July."