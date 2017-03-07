Injured man doesn't let car wreck stop him from proposing in ER

Not even flipping his car in a horrific car crash was going to keep this young man from proposing to the love of his life.

While he was still in the hospital emergency room, suffering from accident-related injuries, Jamacio Kimble of Tennessee got down on bended knee to ask his now fiancée, Kayla King, for her hand in marriage. It was their first anniversary as a couple.

"I wanted to pop the question because God spared my life to live and I didn’t want to wait one more breath without asking her to marry me," Kimble, 20, told ABC News.

Although he was still coping with pain from the accident, he said he was thinking about the future.

"Honestly, I was on a bunch of meds when I proposed," he said. "But, once I asked her, all I could think about is her saying 'yes' and me getting to spend the rest of my life with her," he said.

Kimble said he was very close to his college campus on March 1 when he felt his back wheels sliding into the other lane. The roads were slippery after recent storms.

"I over-corrected and started going down the big embankment," he recalled. "I dodged a fence, but then over-corrected and hit a power line."

The car was totaled, but Kimble walked away with only minor bumps and bruises. And, fortunately, he had given the engagement ring to King’s mom for safe keeping prior to the accident.

When King arrived on the scene of the accident, she said she was mortified at the sight of the car and unsure if Kimble was harmed. Since he's attending college on a baseball scholarship, she said they were both worried he had broken his hands and would no longer be able to play.

"I got on the ambulance where he was laying on a stretcher in a [cervical] collar and he explained to me, 'I’m sorry Kayla. I’m so sorry,'" King, 21, told ABC News. "And I said, 'Why are you sorry? Things like this happen.' He said, 'You don’t understand, Kayla. I was coming to propose to you.'"

King said she was overcome with emotion.

"I just broke down and we both cried in the back of the ambulance."

Once they arrived to the hospital and Kimble was given the all-clear, he was determined to finish what he had set out to accomplish that day: Propose to his beloved King.

"We walk out and then all of our family, friends, his coach and a lot of people from church were there, and he stands up and gets out of his wheelchair and I’m like, 'What are you doing? You need to rest,'" said King. "It took me a couple minutes to figure out what was going on. At that point I had completely forgotten about him proposing and I definitely didn’t think he was going to do it in that moment. I just figured he’d put it away for another day."

Once King collected her emotions and realized the magical moment was happening, she gently met him on his knees to say "yes."

well this night didn't go as expected but it's one heck of a proposal story ?????? pic.twitter.com/URMJS28svU — Sidney king (@sidneyking07) March 2, 2017

"I’m just amazed and so proud of him. I was just in awe," she said. "I didn’t know what to think and I wanted to hug him and grab him and squeeze him, but I didn’t want to cause him more pain."

King said Kimble insisted on getting down on one knee in that moment, despite any physical pain, because he planned to do it once in his life.

The lovebirds are now planning a spring 2018 wedding, which they decided upon after choosing a season out of a hat.

"I wanted a winter wedding and he wanted a fall wedding so we drew out of a hat to compromise," said King. "We wrote down all the seasons and Mother Nature gave us spring."