See Inside Jessica Alba's New $10M Beverly Hills Home

Jessica Alba has a new place to call home. The actress and businesswoman has purchased a $9.95 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The immaculate interior is just as beautiful as the jaw-dropping views from the backyard.

Courtesy of Trulia

The home sits on 1.85 acres and is just outside North Beverly Park, according to Trulia.com.

Courtesy of Trulia

The home, though modern and luxurious, is cozy, with hardwood floors, fireplaces and crown molding.

Courtesy of Trulia

Courtesy of Trulia

The home has seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, perfect to accommodate her family and entertain some house guests.

Courtesy of Trulia

Alba is best known for her acting roles in movies such as "Fantastic Four" and "Sin City," but also is a successful businesswoman after cofounding The Honest Company, a company that designs eco-friendly and safe products for babies and children.