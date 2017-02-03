See Inside Jessica Alba's New $10M Beverly Hills Home

Feb 3, 2017, 4:46 PM ET
PHOTO: The stunning house sits on 1.85 acres of land.
The stunning house sits on 1.85 acres of land.

Jessica Alba has a new place to call home. The actress and businesswoman has purchased a $9.95 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The immaculate interior is just as beautiful as the jaw-dropping views from the backyard.

PHOTO: The sprawling backyard has incredible views of the surrounding hills.
The sprawling backyard has incredible views of the surrounding hills.

The home sits on 1.85 acres and is just outside North Beverly Park, according to Trulia.com.

PHOTO: Jessica Albas new gourmet kitchen is spacious and airy.
Jessica Alba's new gourmet kitchen is spacious and airy.

The home, though modern and luxurious, is cozy, with hardwood floors, fireplaces and crown molding.

PHOTO: Two sets of French doors in the living room open to the back patio and pool.
Two sets of French doors in the living room open to the back patio and pool.

PHOTO: This huge bedroom - one of seven in the home - boasts a fireplace and views of Beverly Hills.
This huge bedroom - one of seven in the home - boasts a fireplace and views of Beverly Hills.

The home has seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, perfect to accommodate her family and entertain some house guests.

PHOTO: The spacious patio and pool is ideal for family fun or an A-list party.
The spacious patio and pool is ideal for family fun or an A-list party.

Alba is best known for her acting roles in movies such as "Fantastic Four" and "Sin City," but also is a successful businesswoman after cofounding The Honest Company, a company that designs eco-friendly and safe products for babies and children.