Inside Zsa Zsa Gabor's Lavish Bel Air Mansion

Zsa Zsa Gabor said it herself.

"I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house," Gabor, who was married nine times, infamously said.

And now, fans of the late actress and socialite can see inside her home like never before as developers are still trying to figure out what to do with her lavish Bel Air, California, mansion, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Gabor, the Hungarian-born darling of Hollywood in the 1950s and '60s, passed away Dec. 18. She was believed to be 99 but she never admitted her birth date.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gabor's Bel Air mansion, built in the 1950s, is so ornate and over the top, it served as the set of the Liberace biopic "Behind the Candelabra."

Gabor purchased the home in 1973 for only $250,000.

The 26-room estate boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a large pool terrace.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The home, which also has stunning views of Bel Air, has seen some notable guests, including Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Developers are hoping to either "resell the property with the construction permits in place, or tear it down and redevelop the property," according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.

It was last put on the market by her Gabor's final husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, back in June 2011 for $28 million.