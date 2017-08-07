Jumping goat has fun atop Oklahoma police officer's car

Aug 7, 2017, 10:46 AM ET
VIDEO: "Thats my hood, dude," the police officer said while laughing.PlayFacebook / Blanchard Police Department
WATCH Jumping goat has fun atop Oklahoma lawman's car

An Oklahoma police officer responding to a report about a loose pony ended up with a goat atop his squad car.

In a video posted to Facebook by the Blanchard Police Department, the responding officer can be heard joking, “We’ll see if insurance covers that,” as the goat was safely carried off the vehicle by a woman.

This goat followed a stranger home in Oregon

Police officers find stray goat roaming streets in New Jersey

Blind goat forms unbreakable bond with fellow farm animal

Seconds later, the curious animal jumped and was back to standing on the vehicle’s hood.

“That’s my hood, dude,” the officer said with a laugh.

Officials with the Blanchard Police Department told ABC affiliate KOCO-TV that the goat caused no damage to the lawman’s car.