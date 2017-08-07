An Oklahoma police officer responding to a report about a loose pony ended up with a goat atop his squad car.

In a video posted to Facebook by the Blanchard Police Department, the responding officer can be heard joking, “We’ll see if insurance covers that,” as the goat was safely carried off the vehicle by a woman.

Seconds later, the curious animal jumped and was back to standing on the vehicle’s hood.

“That’s my hood, dude,” the officer said with a laugh.

Officials with the Blanchard Police Department told ABC affiliate KOCO-TV that the goat caused no damage to the lawman’s car.