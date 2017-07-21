Long Island sisters' babies born on same day, delivered by same doctor

It’s double the diapers for these two sisters from Long Island.

Jessica Lampert, 30, of Commack, and Kristin Cronin, 34, of Babylon, both gave birth to healthy babies at Good Samaritan Hospital on July 19, delivered by the same doctor.

“It was very exciting. I found out I was pregnant and two weeks later she found out she was pregnant on Thanksgiving,” Lampert told ABC News.

They were C-section births, the second for both sisters whose first children were born only six months apart too.

“My sister and I really close so it made sense to do it all on the same day,” said Cronin. “We both had previous C-sections so we had to another one moving forward. We had the chance to do it together on the same day or one a day apart, so it was a no brainer.”

Lampert had a baby girl, Blake Kay, and Cronin had a baby boy, Justin Paul, who they say will be “best friends.”

Blake weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Justin weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

“We’ll definitely celebrate the first birthday together which will be nice,” said Lampert. “I had my 30th birthday yesterday, the day after the babies were born. I figured she’d rather share a birthday with her cousin than her mom.”

The sisters’ OB-GYN, Dr. Athanasios Antoniadis, has a long history with their family.

“He delivered our first two as well. He’s part of the family pretty much,” said Cronin. “He delivered a lot our cousin’s babies as well. He’s a great doctor.”

Jessica and Kristin’s brother, James Darcy, is the godfather of both children.

“It’s kind of par [for] the course for us because we’re a very tight family,” said Cronin. “We’re all very close. My sister, mom and I are all best friends so it fits perfectly into our family dynamic. We also have a younger brother and we asked him to be the godfather to both of the kids so keeping it all in the family.”