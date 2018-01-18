There's a new Nile hippopotamus on the block.

Interested in Animals? Add Animals as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Animals news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Disney’s Animal Kingdom announced the arrival of a new baby hippo, born to mom Tuma on Jan. 13.

In the new video from the park, the adorable baby calf swims and nuzzles up next to Tuma.

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom announces birth of a nile hippopotamus, the first hippo born at the park in 13 years. https://t.co/TZDFiyzXai pic.twitter.com/C6WRD9Iuvv — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2018

The baby calf, who has not yet been named, has been given time to bond and nurse with Tuma, according to Disney's animal care specialists, so the "gender and weight may not be known for some time." A newborn calf typically weighs between 60 and 110 pounds.

It's the first hippo born at the park in 13 years.

"Tuma and her mate Henry were chosen to breed through the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Nile hippopotamus is a vulnerable species with a declining population. This birth is an important contribution to the worldwide conservation and understanding of these amazing creatures," the park said in a statement. "We hope guests will see this adorable hippo calf and be inspired to take action to protect them in the wild."

A baby hippo named Fiona, who was born prematurely last year at the Cincinnati Zoo, become a social media darling, developing a following because of her adorable videos. She has had an ice cream named after her, Fiona-themed products from local businesses and even scored her own show on Facebook.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.