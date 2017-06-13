Mom's 'take more photos' post for husband resonates with women everywhere

She started blogging just a month ago, but it's evident that Cyndy Gatewood's words have struck a chord with moms everywhere.

Her June 5 post titled "Dear Dads" was a request to her husband to take more photos of her with the kids. It's been shared nearly 300,000 times.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, mom of three kids -- ages 7, 6 and 4 -- was looking for a candid photo of herself with the children to put on her blog. She couldn't find one.

"I had selfies and photos of my husband with the kids, but none of me," Gatewood told ABC News.

Her mom died when she was 20, she said, and Gatewood's most cherished possession is a box with photos of her and her mom together.

"All I see is love," Gatewood said. "I don't think about what she looks like in the photos."

Gatewood said she asked her husband why he doesn't take more photos of her and the kids. "He said, 'You don't let me and I don't think about it.' He's right. I don't let him because I'm worried about what I look like,” she said. “So I said, 'Please, if you see me in a sweet moment with the kids, just take the picture.'"

Matt Gatewood

The reason the post has been shared so widely, Gatewood thinks, is because so many women have a "social media mentality," something she admits to having, too.

"We think of every photo as immediately being posted and if we don't look good, it gets deleted. But I want my kids to look back on photos of us together, enjoying life, rather than looking at them and wondering, 'Where's mom?'"

Matt Gatewood

Since the conversation with her husband, Matt Gatewood, Gatewood said he has been snapping more photos. She's thrilled, she said, because "none of us are promised tomorrow."