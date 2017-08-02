Newborn calf has uncanny resemblance to Kiss rocker Gene Simmons

Aug 2, 2017, 10:59 AM ET
PHOTO: This July 28, 2017, photo provided by Hill Country Visitor in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville.PlayHill Country Visitor via AP | AP
WATCH Newborn calf bears striking resemblance to Kiss frontman Gene Simmons

A newborn calf appropriately named Genie is taking the internet by storm as rocker Gene Simmons' doppelganger.

Genie was born July 28 at a ranch in Kerrville, Texas, and bears the same black-and-white facial markings that Simmons paints on his face for Kiss performances.

Heather Taccetta, whose grandmother owns the ranch, showed a photo of Genie to Drew Taylor, who handles marketing for Cowboy Steak House in Kerrville.

"She said, look at this calf that was born this morning," Taylor told ABC News. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, that calf looks exactly like Gene Simmons!'"

VIDEO: Newborn calf bears striking resemblance to KISS frontman Gene SimmonsABCNews.com
VIDEO: Newborn calf bears striking resemblance to KISS frontman Gene Simmons

Rare male tortoiseshell cat attracts 100s wanting to adopt

Dog with deformity gets fairy tale adoption after he's the last one to be adopted at shelter

Fluffy dog that resembles bear takes social media by storm

PHOTO: This July 28, 2017, photo provided by Hill Country Visitor in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville.Heather Taccetta/Hill Country Visitor via AP
This July 28, 2017, photo provided by Hill Country Visitor in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville.

Taccetta allowed Taylor to post the photo on Facebook where it was shared hundreds of times and later featured across multiple news outlets.

On Twitter, Gene Simmons himself responded to the attention surrounding his furry lookalike.

"This is real, folks!!!" he wrote. "Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons."

"I thought that was awesome," Taylor said. "He doesn't endorse much, but when you see those pictures side by side it's uncanny how close they appear."