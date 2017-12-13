A couple vacationing in the Caribbean on their honeymoon went from cloud nine to a real-life nightmare while swimming with sharks.

Evan Carroll

Newlyweds Sarah and Evan Carroll of Charleston, South Carolina were on their honeymoon in the Bahamas and decided to swim with sharks at their resort on their last day of the trip. Evan was recording Sarah gliding through the water when a nearby nurse shark made a move.

As Sarah's arms extended, the shark quickly swam up and clamped down on her arm.

"I thought maybe it was Evan playing a prank on me," she said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

"Pretty much felt like my worst fear was coming true."

Screaming in the water, Sarah scrambled to get her arm free as Evan helped her back to the dock and out of the water.

Sarah Carroll

Sarah later posted pictures on social media of her bandaged arm and the swollen teeth marks where the nurse shark had punctured her skin were visible.

"The bite marks themselves were almost like razor cuts. They were very clean and very sharp so made for a quick heal," her husband Evan said.

Sarah Carroll

Nurse sharks are known to be docile and non-aggressive, according to the National Park Service, but attacks are not unheard of.

"Even though you're just swimming along and these sharks typically don't behave that way, you can always appear like food and there's always room for misunderstanding when we're in their home," Sarah said.

The couple, now back at home, said they are treating Sarah’s wound to avoid infection.

Despite the crazy encounter, the pair doesn’t rule out swimming with sharks again in the future.