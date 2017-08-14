NYPD dog recovering after injury sustained during major gun bust

One of New York's finest canines is at home recovering after he was injured on the job Friday, police said.
Timoshenko, a German Shepherd for the New York Police Department Special Ops team, fell through a ceiling inside while searching a house for firearms, police said.
Last night / search warrant #K9 "Timoshenko" recovered these guns but also fell thru a ceiling. 7 stitches & he's recovering @ home #GoodBoy pic.twitter.com/KoE2ZPBgvE— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 12, 2017
NYPD said the dog needed seven stitches for the injuries he sustained but assured the public that Timoshenko would be just fine.
During the operation, the dog helped officials recover nearly 10 guns and multiple rounds of ammunition, police said.