NYPD dog recovering after injury sustained during major gun bust

Aug 14, 2017, 12:52 PM ET
PHOTO: Timoshenko, an NYPD special ops K9, is recovering after he fell from a ceiling during a gun bust.NYPD Special Ops
Timoshenko, an NYPD special ops K9, is recovering after he fell from a ceiling during a gun bust.

One of New York's finest canines is at home recovering after he was injured on the job Friday, police said.

Timoshenko, a German Shepherd for the New York Police Department Special Ops team, fell through a ceiling inside while searching a house for firearms, police said.

NYPD said the dog needed seven stitches for the injuries he sustained but assured the public that Timoshenko would be just fine.

During the operation, the dog helped officials recover nearly 10 guns and multiple rounds of ammunition, police said.

