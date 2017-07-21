Owl cabins in southwestern France attract fun-loving travelers

Jul 21, 2017, 12:09 PM ET
PHOTO: Fun-loving travelers can now stay in three cabins that resemble owls, located in the Bordeaux region of Southwestern France, for free thanks to Zebra3.
Fun-loving travelers can now stay in three cabins that resemble owls, located in the Bordeaux region of Southwestern France, for free thanks to Zebra3.

Looking to have a whimsical adventure?

Try trekking to Les Guetteurs, or The Watchers, in Bègles, located in the Bordeaux region of southwestern France. They're three owl cabins that allow travelers to easily take in nature, gaze at the stars and even walk over to the nearby Garonne River.

PHOTO: Fun-loving travelers can now stay in three cabins that resemble owls, located in the Bordeaux region of Southwestern France, for free thanks to Zebra3.
Designed by Candice Petrillo of design company Zebra3, the wooden cabins were built as part of the project in conjunction with Bordeaux and Bruit du Frigo, an architectural organization that’s working with artists to build similar structures around France.

PHOTO: Fun-loving travelers can now stay in three cabins that resemble owls, located in the Bordeaux region of Southwestern France, for free thanks to Zebra3.
The owl-shaped cabins are made out of plain wood and acrylic glass, and can comfortably house six people. The structures, which have no water, no heating and no electricity, mimic a birds' nest thanks to circular beds. Right off the cabin is a 39-foot dock that leads straight to the river.

PHOTO: Fun-loving travelers can now stay in three cabins that resemble owls, located in the Bordeaux region of Southwestern France, for free thanks to Zebra3.
The best part is that travelers can stay for one night free by making a reservation. Sadly, however, it's completely booked right now.