See inside Serena Williams' listed LA home Tennis star Serena Williams has listed her <a href="http://on.trulia.com/2z3UMgR" target="external">Los Angeles area home</a> for $12 million. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Bel Air home was built in 1935 and still contains most of the original historic moldings. The home features a modern kitchen with marble countertops and spacious master bath with claw-foot tub and stand-up shower. Built on 2.7 acres of land, the grounds contain several private gardens with hiking trails, a swimming pool and in-home gym. Trulia|Getty Images

Go Inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5M beach house The beachfront home of former "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson, who died in 2005 at 79, is on the market for $81.5 million. Located in <a href="http://bit.ly/2gg4AsE" target="external">Malibu,</a> the home, which sits on 4 acres, features 30-foot-high glass windows along an indoor arboretum with Pacific Ocean views. The master suite sits on the entire upper level with his-and-hers bathrooms, walk-in closets and black onyx fixtures. Along with a two-bedroom guest house, the property also includes a home gym, tennis court and in-ground pool with waterfall. Mary E. Nichols/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com|Getty Images

See inside Katy Perry's $9.45 million home Katy Perry listed her <a href="http://on.trulia.com/2xJ4VvJ" target="external">Hollywood home</a> for $9.45 million. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate is on Mulholland Drive and consists of four structures: a main house, a two-story guesthouse, a fitness center and a security guardhouse. The Mediterranean-style main house features a master suite with Roman bath on the entire second level, an eat-in kitchen with modern appliances and plenty of outdoor space for entertaining, including 2 acres of lush gardens, a luxury swimming pool, an outdoor grill and a cabana with spa bath and fireplace. Trulia|Getty Images

See inside Taraji P. Henson's $2.675 listed LA home "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson has listed her <a href="http://on.trulia.com/2y65lzg" target="external">Hollywood home</a> for $2.675 million. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home high in the Hollywood hills has a Moorish design inspired by North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula, with Moroccan-inspired fireplaces and chandeliers. The kitchen, with large center island, has stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and a wine cellar that can store up to 600 bottles. Upstairs, the master suite features a large walk-in closet with salon chair and vanity, along with panoramic views of downtown LA. Trulia|Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski list their Brooklyn townhouse for $8 million Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have listed their <a href="http://on.trulia.com/2xMEkgZ" target="external">Brooklyn townhouse,</a> in historic Park Slope, for $8 million. The newly restored four-story home with seven bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms was built in 1909. Designed in French Renaissance style, the home features hardwood floors throughout, paneled doors and leaded stained glass windows, as well as original crown moldings. The home also has several gas fireplaces, a laundry room and private garden with guest suite. Trulia|Getty Images

Inside the $2.5 million listed home of "Dr. Ken" actor Ken Jeong Ken Jeong, star of "Dr. Ken," has listed his <a href="https://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/ken-jeong-lists-his-calabasas-home/" target="external">Calabasas, California home</a> for $2.5 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom, Spanish-style home filled with wrought-iron accents and high ceilings features a master suite that includes an additional powder room and gourmet-style kitchen with modern appliances and an eat-in breakfast nook. The home also includes a private yard with patio and barbeque pit, as well as, lush flourishing gardens. Trulia|Getty Images

Alyson Hannigan lists Atlanta condo for $1.349 million Actress Alyson Hannigan has listed her <a href="https://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/alyson-hannigan-atlanta-condo/" target="external">Atlanta condo</a> for $1.349 million. The penthouse condominium is located in the exclusive White Provision Residences and offers panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a modern European design aesthetic with hardwood floors and private terrace. Other penthouse features include a private parking, a lap pool and in-building fitness center. Trulia | Getty Images

Kathy Griffin lists Los Angeles home for $4.995 million Comedian Kathy Griffin has listed her <a href="https://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/kathy-griffin-hills-compound/" target="external">Los Angeles estate</a> for $4.995 million. Located in the hills of Los Angeles in a private, gated compound the home has breathtaking panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house features a master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and its own bathroom, a modern kitchen is perfect for any level cook and plenty of outdoor space for dining or just lounging by the pool to take in the views. Trulia | Getty Images

Mel Gibson lists his Malibu home for $17.5 million Director Mel Gibson has listed his <a href="https://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/mel-gibson-malibu-estate/" target="external">Malibu mansion</a> for $17.5 million. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home features intricate woodwork, exposed brick and stone archways reminiscent of the "Old World" style as well as lush outdoor living spaces. The sprawling estate sits on five and a half acres of land with private ocean views and guest house with its own pool and gym. Trulia|Getty Images

Meg Ryan's Manhattan co-op is listed for $9.75 million Actress Meg Ryan has listed her <a href="https://www.corcoran.com/nyc/Listings/Display/3898043" target="external">downtown Manhattan co-op</a> for $9.75 million. Located in SoHo, the private entry loft home features 12-foot high ceilings and huge picture windows with floor-to-ceiling French doors perfect for large scale living and entertaining. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home also showcases a modern eat-in kitchen with marble countertops, built-in wall storage throughout and a media room. The Corcoran Group

Katharine McPhee lists her Toluca Lake home for $1.549 million The <a href="https://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/katharine-mcphee-toluca-lake-home/" target="external">Toluca Lake, Calif. home</a> belonging to Katharine McPhee has been listed on the market by the actress for $1.549 million. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1945 and features a gated entryway, hardwood floors throughout the home and also includes a state-of-the-art modern kitchen perfect for any level cook. The home has several patios around the home and a backyard pool ideal for hosting parties or seeking privacy. Trulia

Former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis' DC-area home listed for $49.5 million The <a href="https://www.toptenrealestatedeals.com/homes/weekly-ten-best-home-deals/2017/06-26-2017/1/" target="external">McLean, Va</a> home belonging to former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis has been listed for $49.5 million. Sitting on seven acres of land with views of the Potomac River, the 9-bedroom, 13-bathroom house in the Merrywood suburb of D.C. was originally built in 1919. The home features several of its original architectural details including ornate plaster moldings. In addition, the mansion also features a private study, exercise room, and his-and-her dressing rooms. TopTenRealEstateDeals|Getty Images

Bob Dylan's former Harlem townhouse listed for $3.595 million The <a href="https://www.corcoran.com/nyc/Listings/Display/3806574" target="external">Harlem townhouse</a> formerly belonging to Grammy-winning songwriter Bob Dylan has been listed on the market for $3.595 million. This five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home was built in the early 1900's and still contains most of the original oak wood detailing. The four-floor prewar home features high ceilings throughout and several fireplaces with original decorative mantels. On the grounds there is also a courtyard and carriage house for parking and private parties. The Corcoran Group|AP Photo

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi lists his Manhattan condo for $17.25 million Rock musician Jon Bon Jovi has listed his <a href="http://www.corcoran.com/nyc/Listings/Display/5162478" target="external">Greenwich Village home</a> in Manhattan. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom condo is flooded with light from floor-to-ceiling windows throughout and views of the Hudson River. The modern home features and open-style kitchen with views to private garden. The home is in a luxury building with doorman and concierge service. Among other amenities for the home owner, the building also features an Olympic-sized swimming pool and gym. The Corcoran Group|Getty Images

Diane Keaton's former Laguna Beach home listed for $15.98 million The 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom Laguna Beach home previously belonging to actress Diane Keaton has been listed on the market for $15.989 million. The Mediterranean-style home sits beachfront with scenic oceans views from the multiple terraces and picture windows. The home also features private walkway, gorgeous gardens and an outdoor fireplace. Villa Real Estate|Getty Images

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' home listed for $8.995 million The <a href="https://www.zillow.com/blog/iconic-kardashians-house-215137/" target="external">home</a> where Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family filmed "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" has been listed for purchase at $8.995 million. The 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom Italian-style villa home features chandeliers throughout the home, sconces imported from the Paris Opera House and a saltwater pool with waterfall. The 7,800-square feet home also has sweeping views of Studio City, a 2,000 bottle wine cellar and state-of-the-art kitchen perfect for any home chef. Steven J. Magner Photography/Zillow

Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home listed for $6.9 million Marilyn Monroe's former home in the Brentwood is on the market for $6.9 million. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home features hardwood floors, a wrap-around kitchen and several fireplaces throughout the house. The expansive yard holds an in-ground swimming, guest house and a citrus grove. The intimate property is at the same house Monroe held her famous LIFE magazine photo shoot. Mercer Vine

Don Rickles' beachfront home listed for $7.995 million Legendary comedian Don Rickles' beach front home has been listed for $7.995 million. The home features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a balcony with scenic view of the surrounding beaches. Sitting on a little over an acre of land, with large windows for lots of light, hardwood flooring and pool with spa, the home is perfect for any homeowner looking for privacy. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com|ABC

Tyra Banks lists NYC home for $17.5 million Tyra Banks listed her home at 2 River Terrace at Battery Park City in New York City for $17.5 million. The home consists of 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, library, and massive chef's kitchen. The luxurious space has jaw-dropping views of the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty, as well as, north facing windows for views uptown Manhattan. Evan Joseph Images/Modlin Group

David Bowie's Central Park condo listed for $6.495 million The Central Park South condo located in Essex House in Manhattan and belonging to the late music legend, David Bowie, has been listed for $6,495,000 million. The doorman operated condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and large picture windows that offer views of the park, along with a grand piano used by the late musician himself. Corcoran.com|Getty Images

Jeff Bridges lists his Santa Barbara home for $18.5 million Designed after Tuscan-style villas, the 19.5 acre estate offers breath-taking views of the Santa Barbara coastline and hillside with flowering roses and olive trees. The home consists of 4 bedrooms, kitchen with eat-in breakfast room, and private tower with meditation terrace. Also on the grounds is a 2-bedroom guest cottage, private music studio/home theater and a pool with outdoor kitchen. Sotherby's

Ellen DeGeneres lists her Santa Barbara home for $45 million Ellen DeGeneres listed the home she shares with her wife Portia De Rossi in Santa Barbara, California for $45 million. The home is designed by Wallace Frost in "Italian villa" style. The 10,500 square foot home includes 6 bedrooms and baths, a media center and indoor-outdoor dining rooms. DeGeneres featured the house in her book, "Home." Jim Bartsch/Sotherby's|Getty Images

Greta Garbo's estate goes on the market Actress Greta Garbo's 7-room co-op is for sale in Midtown East, New York City, for $5.95 million. The apartment is approximately 2,900 square feet and features 3 bedroom, 3 baths, and private balcony with East River views. Garbo, who starred in several movies including "Grand Hotel," passed the apartment to family members who still left several of her personal touches throughout the home. Halstead Property LLC|Getty Images