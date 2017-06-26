Puppy befriends baby goats on Maine farm

It's time for some cuteness overload.

Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine, is known for posting really adorable photos and videos on its social media profiles.

One should expect nothing less from a place that boasts its hosting of "farm yoga."

So on June 21 when the farm introduced their new St. Bernard puppy -- Frances -- the online community braced for some adorable footage.

"She is resting up for her first farm yoga class and meeting the goats tomorrow morning," Sunflower Farm wrote on its Facebook page about Frances.

On Sunday, the farm posted the moment its social media audience had been waiting for: Frances meeting the Sunflower Farm goats.

Frances seemed to fit right in with the goats, as seen in the video, trotting alongside them and romping around with them in the barn.

Sure, there were faceoff moments, but all were playful in nature. At one point, the goats leapt from bag to bag of pine shavings as Frances chased them.

"The goats are very interested in figuring out what she is, and so far, Mildred, the 8-week-old goat kid, is most interested in befriending her," Sunflower Farm Creamery wrote on its YouTube page. "Mildred had a rough start and grew up inside for her first two weeks ... so it is no surprise that she is the least suspicious of the pup."

All during the video, Frances' tail can't stop wagging.