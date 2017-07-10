Puppy left at Las Vegas airport looking for a new home

A puppy abandoned in Las Vegas is about to get a new home.

Chewy, a puppy who's believed to be 3 months old and weighs only 3 pounds, was found on July 2 in a bathroom at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, according to Darlene Blair, the administrative director at Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue.

“ ” Our main focus is to draw attention to the plight of domestic violence victims.

The Las Vegas-based organization is helping little Chewy, who's believed to be a mix of Chihuahua and Pomeranian, find a new home.

Chewy was found with a handwritten note that read, "Hi! I'm Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford me to get on the flight. She didn't want to leave me with all her heart, but she has NO other option."

The note detailed that Chewy was allegedly "kicked" by the ex-boyfriend and sustained a "big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet."

When airport officials read the note, they eventually connected Chewy with Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue, who immediately took him to an emergency veterinarian.

Thankfully, emergency doctors found no serious injuries on Chewy, and he was later taken to Town Center Animal Hospital in Las Vegas where he was given a "clean bill of health," Blair told ABC News.

The animal rescue facility, which focuses on senior dogs or dogs with serious medical conditions, has now placed Chewy up for adoption.

Courtesy Connor and Millies Dog Rescue

After sharing his harrowing story on social media, Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue received approximately 1,000 adoption applications before closing off the application process last Thursday.

Blair said they're looking for a special home for Chewy, who's currently in foster care with other dogs and children.

"He’s a puppy and like any other puppy he’s going to go through the chewing and the nipping and the house training," she said. "First and foremost, just a loving home that will take care of him for the rest of his life."

She added, "Our main focus is to draw attention to the plight of domestic violence victims."