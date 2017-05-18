Quadruplets all earn scholarships to head to Quinnipiac University this fall

A set of quadruplets will stick close together and close to home as they all attend the same college this fall.

Siblings Michael, Vincent, Sofia and Anna Ciacciarella have decided to continue their education together at Quinnipiac University.

The 18-year-old quadruplets from Naugatuck, Connecticut, are extremely close, the family said, but all have different intended fields of study.

According to ABC News affiliate WTNH, Michael plans to study civil engineering and music, Vincent wants to be a TV news anchor and reporter, Sofia will study biology in the hopes of becoming a veterinarian, and Anna will study English and other degrees so she can make a difference one day in the non-profit world.

Their parents, Mike and Anne, told WTNH that they are very proud of their children.

"When I see them now, I'm just amazed how motivated they are to do well in school, to do well in life," said Mike Ciacciarella.

Greg Eichhorn, associate vice president for admissions and financial aid at Quinnipiac University, said in a statement, "The Ciacciarella quadruplets will benefit from a long-standing Quinnipiac sibling award, which gives siblings who are enrolled as full-time undergraduates concurrently a $2,000 award each."

According to the university, Sofia and Anna were both awarded significant Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School scholarships for their educational accomplishments from the fifth to eighth grades.

Additionally, all four of the Ciacciarella siblings qualified for academic scholarships from Quinnipiac based on their individual academic records.