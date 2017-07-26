'Secret' Disney menu item and food challenge discovered

With Disney fanatics all over the world, it's sometimes difficult for fans to discover anything new.

For the die-hards, we bring you the nacho challenge at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe.

Discovered by AJ Wolfe of the Disney Food Blog and shared with ABC News, the $85 (plus tax) plate of nachos is available at the restaurant in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.

"Let a cast member know you’d like to order the secret nachos, and the whole restaurant will start buzzing with excitement," writes Wolfe on his blog.

AJ Wolfe/Disney Food Blog

The Nachos Rio Grande Challenge, as it is known, at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has been confirmed by a company spokesperson.

According to Wolfe, challenge hopefuls must arrive between 3 and 6 p.m. Hopefuls will be escorted to a reserved table at the rear of the restaurant. Your nachos arrive in a wagon, complete with a processional of the restaurant's staff. Once eating is complete, diners are treated to a certificate, cowboy hats and sheriff's badges.

Disney told ABC News the nachos are meant to serve eight to 10 people.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.