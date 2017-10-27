Starbucks' new, limited-time frozen beverage brings new meaning to the term "brain freeze."
Interested in Starbucks?Add Starbucks as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Starbucks news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Behold the Zombie Frappuccino: The Halloween-themed drink sure looks spooky, with its green body, mocha "blood" drips and pink whipped cream "brains," but it tastes like tart apple and caramel, according to Starbucks.
Brains for dinner.#ZombieFrappuccino for dessert.— Frappuccino (@frappuccino) October 26, 2017
U.S., Canada & Mexico. pic.twitter.com/lmiUCJA4Vq
If you want to get ahold of it, you'll have to run, not zombie walk, to the nearest store. The drink is only available from Thursday through Tuesday.
The beverage has been getting a lot of attention on Twitter, where Starbucks employees were captured getting into character.
When you risk your life for your partner beverage. ?? #tobeapartner #zombiefrappuccino #tobeazombie pic.twitter.com/4ZQfBdyHEq— Starbucks Partners (@starbucksprtnrs) October 26, 2017
Did a quick out of kit zombie makeup on @SandyMimpson for @Starbucks #zombiefrappuccino day! pic.twitter.com/KRfJQYbLxE— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) October 26, 2017
Got mine this morning. Yummy brains! #zombiefrappuccino pic.twitter.com/7PMs5qmJAt— Sean Andre (@sandre217) October 26, 2017
Doesn't taste too bad. It probably won't last long. #zombiefrappuccino pic.twitter.com/NeOew3BwTU— Nancy ?? (@DeadmanPunk) October 26, 2017
Brain freeze!! #ZombieFrappuccino @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/XwYUGGgOEO— James Keaton (@Mrfurious32821) October 26, 2017
Even AMC's "The Walking Dead" got in on the fun.
We see you @Starbucks ?? pic.twitter.com/k8Gqj2X0wS— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 26, 2017