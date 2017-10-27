Starbucks' new, limited-time frozen beverage brings new meaning to the term "brain freeze."

Interested in Starbucks? Add Starbucks as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Starbucks news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Behold the Zombie Frappuccino: The Halloween-themed drink sure looks spooky, with its green body, mocha "blood" drips and pink whipped cream "brains," but it tastes like tart apple and caramel, according to Starbucks.

If you want to get ahold of it, you'll have to run, not zombie walk, to the nearest store. The drink is only available from Thursday through Tuesday.

The beverage has been getting a lot of attention on Twitter, where Starbucks employees were captured getting into character.

Even AMC's "The Walking Dead" got in on the fun.