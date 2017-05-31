A moving video of a group of Texas state troopers dancing with their little girls at a father-daughter dance has captured the heart of the internet.

But the story behind the video is also one of broken hearts.

The troopers came together on May 20 as part of a fundraising and awareness event for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, (DIPG) a " highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumors found at the base of the brain," according to Dana Farber Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center web site. The disease took the life of four-year-old Jade Bridier just five days after she was diagnosed.

Vicky Bridier

Vicky Bridier, Jade's mom, told ABC News that the family had been on vacation in Mexico last August with a group of 10 people, including her husband Troy, himself a trooper, Jade, 4, and their daughter Mila, 2.

As the trip was coming to an end, it became apparent something was wrong with Jade.

"She slipped and hit the back of her head, but at first she seemed fine," Bridier said, recalling the last night of their trip. "But that night at dinner, her eyes were crossed. I asked her, 'Jade are you being silly or do your eyes hurt?' She said she was playing, but also said, 'I can see two of you, Mommy, but that's OK because I love you.'"

Vicky Bridier

The next day, on the plane home, Jade's eyes were still crossed.

Over the next few days, which were filled with CT scans and appointments with eye and brain specialists, Jade deteriorated rapidly. She began to lose her ability to speak and reverted back to the sign language she had learned as an infant to communicate with her mother.

"She was such a bright little girl, she was always so calm and observant. She was never fussy because she knew over 300 signs before she could talk," Bridier said. Once she could speak, she was inquisitive, her mom said. It made watching her lose her ability to communicate that much harder.

She also lost her ability to eat and to urinate as the family waited to find out what was happening to their daughter.

Vicky Bridier

As they waited for the results of Jade's MRI, Bridier said the troopers filled the waiting room.

"Those troopers were there for us," she told ABC News.

On August 24, 2016, Jade was diagnosed with DIPG. By August 29, she was gone.

Bridier said in the weeks following Jade's death, she and husband Troy were "lost." They went on a roadtrip to nowhere, driving with no particular destination in mind. At some point, they decided to go to Niagara falls. On their trip, the falls were illuminated in gold to highlight pediatric cancer awareness.

"I knew she was with me," Bridier said. It was on the trip that Bridier began to research DIPG. She searched for associations for the disease who were raising funds to research a cure.

"I had told Jade I would fight for her until the day I died. I would fight for all the other children with DIPG. There is no cure."

It took some time for Bridier to be ready, but when she was, she organized an event called Jade's Royal Ball, in conjunction with an organization called The Cure Starts Now.

"Before she was diagnosed with DIPG," her mom said, "she asked me if she could go to a father-daughter dance with her dad."

The little girl had seen photos of similar events near their home in College Station, Texas.

"I promised her I would get her the most beautiful princess dress and she would dance with her daddy."

That day was never to come. So instead, the ball was held in her honor, and, Bridier said, to "honor the troopers who had been by our side the whole time."

The song they played for the fathers and daughters was "The Dance," by Garth Brooks. It was the same song that played at Jade's funeral. While Bridier has "mixed emotions" about all the attention the video of the troopers dancing with the little girls is getting, she's hoping it will raise awareness for a disease that kills an estimated 300 children each year in the United States.

The event was emotional and poignant for Bridier, who says it's her other daughter, Mila, keeping her and Troy going. But they never let a day pass without remembering Jade.

"It was a joy and an honor," Bridier said, "to be her mother for the short time that I was."