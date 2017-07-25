Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec, two Kent State University students, swiped right to match on the dating app Tinder in September 2014. Since then, they’ve engaged in an epic 21st century love story, texting each other over the course of three years. But they've taken months to reply to each other, giving increasingly creative excuses for the delay. Most surprising: they've never met in person.

But that all changed today on “Good Morning America.”

“This is a dream come true. I can’t believe I’m seeing her right now,” Avsec, 22, said of the heart-melting moment on “GMA.”

How unreal is this moment - talking online for 3 YEARS and meeting for the first time EVER right here in Times Square ???? pic.twitter.com/Vu7ppfBpSs — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2017

Hearts are melting across the country! ?? @Wes_03 and @mch_rnd meet for the first time, LIVE on @GMA after talking on Tinder for 3 YEARS... pic.twitter.com/zKpWlaYxhU — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2017

The two came face to face for the first time before being whisked off to Maui, Hawaii, a trip Tinder offered to send them on.

“It’s been a crazy adventure so far,” Arendas, 21, said of their unconventional courtship.

RIGHT NOW ON @GMA: @Wes_03 and @mch_rnd meet for the first time, LIVE on @GMA after talking on Tinder for 3 YEARS... pic.twitter.com/V6GPJ5M10M — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2017

RT if you just can't stand it! pic.twitter.com/8Qno4dHL8e — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2017

Tinder got wind of their long drawn-out texting “relationship” after Avsec tweeted a screenshot of his conversation with Arendas, writing, “One day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic.”

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

The tweet blew up online, with strangers rooting them on.

“I didn’t even know Michelle’s last name until the day after I posted it and a friend of a friend commented and tagged her on it,” Arendas said.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Now the Tinder couple are looking forward to their trip, especially after getting their first-meeting jitters out of the way on “GMA.”

“My only expectation is to enjoy our trip and enjoy getting to know each other,” said Arendas.

After a long debate over your unbelievably generous offer, our dream first-date would be in Hawaii. Meet you in Maui?? @mch_rnd — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 11, 2017

Take a look behind the scenes as Arendas and Avsec discuss their nervousness prior to meeting each other in their separate dressing rooms.