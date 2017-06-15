Toddler thought bride was the real-life 'princess' from her 'favorite book'

This little girl was awestruck when she laid eyes on bride Shandace Robertson. The toddler thought Robertson was the real-life “princess” from her “favorite book.”

The two ran into each other as the bride and groom were wandering around outside their Seattle, Washington, wedding venue looking for a good place to take photos.

“As we were walking by they stopped and were both watching us and the mom’s like, ‘Hi, she thinks you’re the princess from her book,’” Robertson, 29, told ABC News. “I look at the book and it’s a lady in a white dress and I’m like, ‘Aww this so sweet.’ I kneeled down and said, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ and she just smiled.”

www.stephaniecristalli.com

“It was a very sweet moment,” said the little girl’s mom, Kelsey Edwards. “Our daughter was carrying ‘Woman in White’ by Wilkie Collins, which, during that week, was her favorite book because of the ‘princess’ on the cover. So, when we saw Shandace in her beautiful dress, our daughter was entranced.”

Robertson kneeled down to share a flower from her bouquet with her new admirer.

“I thought maybe I should give her a flower from my bouquet,” she recalled. “Her face is just beaming and we’re both beaming.”

“Shandace made her feel very special by giving her a rose and a hug. It was very sweet,” Edwards added.

The bride said she was “overjoyed to have that little moment” on her big day.

“The day is really busy and you’re running around but to take three minutes to say ‘hi’ to her and give her a hug, it was one of the best most moments of the day,” said Robertson. “I was just beaming for the rest of day and talking about it for weeks after that. My heart was just overjoyed.”

The photos have more than 600,000 views on Imgur within one day of Robertson’s husband posting them.