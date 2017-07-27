Toddler throws tantrum in hilarious pregnancy announcement

Some kids are excited to find out they're going to be a big brother or sister.

Lulu Castle, 2, is not one of those kids.

Her mom, Natalia Castle of Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted a hilarious -- and honest -- photo of Lulu when she found out she was going to have a baby brother.

She captioned it, "She didn't take the news so well. But we cannot wait!" Lulu is pictured on the floor crying in front of a sign announcing the baby boy's arrival in January 2018.

Castle told ABC News, "Let's just say Lulu enjoys getting all the attention." The little girl had attempted to scribble out the announcement with a piece of chalk just prior to the photo being taken, her mom said.

"She's feisty but sweet," Castle said about her daughter. "She's loud, silly and is constantly on the move. Definitely a daredevil like her dad. She can also put up one heck of a fight when she's decided on something. She gets that from both of us. Stubborn and fiercely independent, but kind and so full of life. That's our girl."

Being so young, Castle said Lulu doesn't completely understand that her mom is pregnant, but is "not happy when we mention the baby," Castle said.

The couple are preparing Lulu for the birth of their son and hope to keep her routine predictable as possible once the baby is born. "She thrives off of routine and she's happiest when she gets time with me and her dad at once. Family time is huge for us so we'll just keep trying to give her our best and hope that makes for a smooth transition. So much of parenthood is adjusting to the bumps as best you can. It's our job to just remind her that any new addition just equals more love. It doesn't take away from anything."

She added that she expects Lulu to be a protective big sister "with some naughty thrown in. I can see her telling him to pull the dog's tail or helping him climb out of his crib. But she's incredibly social and I think she'll love having more people to love -- when she's not torturing him of course."