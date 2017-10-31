As if! Toddlers dress as 'Clueless' besties Cher and Dionne for Halloween

Oct 31, 2017, 2:45 PM ET
As if! The sassy sisters pose together as "Clueless" besties Cher and Dionne.
As if! Two young sisters are dressing as fashionable “Clueless” besties Cher and Dionne for Halloween.

Their mom, Emily Curry, said the popular 1995 film is one of her favorites -- so she decided to get her daughters, Abigail, 4, and Charlotte, 14 months, in on the fun.

PHOTO: Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in Clueless (1995)Paramount Pictures/Megan@cosmiclovephotography.com
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in Clueless (1995)

“Growing up, I loved the movie and I wanted to do something original this year for Halloween,” Curry told ABC News. “I Googled if anyone had ever done it and I saw no kids online have ever dressed up as them, especially a 1-year-old little baby. Then I knew I had to do it.”

As if! The sassy sisters pose together as "Clueless" besties Cher and Dionne.

The Miami mom's perfectly plaid ensembles are homemade. Curry’s mother-in-law made the skirts and jackets.

PHOTO: Abigail Curry, 4, channels her inner Cher Horowitz.Cosmic Love Photography
Abigail Curry, 4, channels her inner Cher Horowitz.

Curry made Dionne’s wide-brimmed hat herself.

“It’s actually made out of a Cheerios box that I hot glued together,” Curry said. “I put some felt and ribbon on it and made the rose for the front. The hair is black yarn hot glued to the inside of the hat.”

PHOTO: 14-month-old Charlotte Curry rocks her outfit as Dionne from Clueless.Cosmic Love Photography
14-month-old Charlotte Curry rocks her outfit as Dionne from "Clueless."

Curry said her daughters are obviously too young to watch the full movie, but she’s shown her eldest daughter, Abigail, some clips of Cher so she can channel her character.

“I’ve been hyping it up to her,” said Curry. “Anytime my daughter saw Cher on the screen and she’d say ‘As if!’ her mouth dropped.”

The whole family will be trick-or-treating in style tonight.

PHOTO: The Curry family smiles for the camera.Cosmic Love Photography
The Curry family smiles for the camera.

Curry is dressing as Tai, and her husband is going as Josh.

PHOTO: Mom Emily Curry is dressing as Tai to go trick-or-treating with her daughters.Cosmic Love Photography
Mom Emily Curry is dressing as Tai to go trick-or-treating with her daughters.

“There’s one scene where she wears the overalls and goes out dancing and has a pink shirt and her hair is all curly. I’m going to wear that,” said Curry. “Josh just wears a t-shirt and long sleeved flannel the whole movie, so that’s easy.”

Curry said the only thing missing is a Power Wheels Jeep for her daughters to go rollin’ with the homies, but whatever!

As if! The sassy sisters pose together as "Clueless" besties Cher and Dionne.

