Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, twin sisters separated at birth who were reunited for the first time on "Good Morning America," just returned from their first vacation together in San Diego.

This was the first time Audrey and Gracie have seen each other since their tearful meeting in Times Square on Jan. 11.

"It was super emotional," Gracie's mom Nicole Rainsberry told ABC News of the vacation. "We found a rental house about two blocks away from the Doerings. When the girls saw each other, they both started running towards each other and embraced and it was super sweet. They were very excited to see each other."

Courtesy of Doering/Rainsberry Families

Audrey and Gracie were separated at birth in China, and then adopted by two different American families who lived hundreds of miles apart.

When Jennifer Doering became curious about her daughter's past, she learned through a Chinese researcher that Audrey had a twin, Gracie, who had also been adopted and brought to the U.S. She eventually found Nicole Rainsberry on Facebook and soon after the twins met face-to-face on "GMA."

A video of the identical 10-year-olds tearfully embracing was viewed millions of times on Facebook.

Shortly after the reunion, Gracie said she was feeling excited and happy.

"It's very overwhelming," she said.

Audrey added, "It felt like there was somebody missing. Now, it's complete."

The Doerings' and Rainsberrys' week-long California vacation included beach boogie boarding and some quality time for the girls. Jennifer Doering said the families have two more trips planned this summer.

"I think we both realize it's our new normal and we're happy," Doering said. "our families get along really well and we're excited that we can spend some time together where they can truly be sisters and be together."