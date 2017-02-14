How much money does Valentine's Day cost?

Total spending for the holiday is expected to top $18.2 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That's an average of $136.57 per person.

As you head out to buy candy, cards or flowers today, here's a closer look at this year's Valentine's Day by the numbers.

Just over half of Americans -- 54 percent -- are expected to celebrate the holiday this year, the NRF said.

Jewelry is the most popular Valentine's Day gift: 20 percent of consumers are expected to buy jewelry, spending a total of $4.3 billion, the NRF said.

Loved ones are also expected to spend $2 billion on flowers, according to the NRF. The most popular Valentine's Day flowers are, naturally, roses; 250 million roses are produced for the holiday, the Society of American Florists said.

Don't forget chocolate and candy -- $1.7 billion is spent on candy alone, the NRF said.

But nothing can replace love letters. Couples will exchange 190 million greeting cards during Valentine's Day, according to the NRF. Americans are expected to spend $1 billion on cards, according to the Greeting Card Association.