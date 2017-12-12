10-year-old amputee get snowboard lessons from Paralympian

More
Lilly Biagini, 10, lost her medical equipment when a wildfire destroyed her home in California.
3:00 | 12/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10-year-old amputee get snowboard lessons from Paralympian
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51739694,"title":"10-year-old amputee get snowboard lessons from Paralympian ","duration":"3:00","description":"Lilly Biagini, 10, lost her medical equipment when a wildfire destroyed her home in California.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/10-year-amputee-snowboard-lessons-paralympian-51739694","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.