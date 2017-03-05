5th grader to be honored for 5 years of perfect attendance

Tracelyn Strand, 11, has had perfect attendance at General Beadle Elementary School in Rapid City, South Dakota, since first grade.
05/03/17

Transcript for 5th grader to be honored for 5 years of perfect attendance
