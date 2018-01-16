Transcript for 910-carat colorless diamond found in Lesotho

One of the largest diamond in the world. Ever seen has been found in Africa the 910 carat stone was unearthed. In Lesotho. It's the size to softball and weighs more than a baseball experts say could sell for at least forty million dollars to they take a lay awake at 5%. Epic epic mountain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.