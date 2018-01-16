910-carat colorless diamond found in Lesotho

A whopping 910-carat diamond was discovered in Southern Africa, one of the biggest gems ever found, the mining company that uncovered it said Monday.
Comments
Transcript for 910-carat colorless diamond found in Lesotho
One of the largest diamond in the world. Ever seen has been found in Africa the 910 carat stone was unearthed. In Lesotho. It's the size to softball and weighs more than a baseball experts say could sell for at least forty million dollars to they take a lay awake at 5%. Epic epic mountain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

