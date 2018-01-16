-
Now Playing: 'Egg-cellent' artist uses 1 simple ingredient to create Instagram food art
-
Now Playing: Panda twins enjoy their 1st snow
-
Now Playing: CVS takes a stand against Photoshopping
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old police dog who served with SWAT team retires in grand fashion
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video of Canadian man building log cabin by himself
-
Now Playing: Meet Houston's youngest and oldest half marathoners
-
Now Playing: Dog duo finds forever home after being abandoned together
-
Now Playing: Grandmother can't figure out 'bun in the oven' pregnancy announcement
-
Now Playing: Barn stays all the rage for 2018 vacations
-
Now Playing: Toddler swings like a baseball star
-
Now Playing: Fire chief and rookie face off in gear challenge
-
Now Playing: Birth mom shares video she made for son before his adoption
-
Now Playing: Christmas prank makes kids cry, then laugh
-
Now Playing: California twins born in different years
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee bus driver pulls over to help pregnant woman apparently in labor
-
Now Playing: Deepak Chopra: 'We are dictating our insanity'
-
Now Playing: June 6, 1988: Stephen Hawking on 'A Brief History of Time'
-
Now Playing: Sept. 7, 2010: Stephen Hawking discusses 'The Grand Design'
-
Now Playing: Woman pays for stranger's birthday cake to honor her late daughter
-
Now Playing: Sleepy elephant seal has a case of the Mondays