ABC News editor throws up during proposal to girlfriend midair

Darrell Hamilton Jr., a video editor at ABC News' affiliate ABC30 in Fresno, California, proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Rheanna Lopez, while flying in a private plane. But not before throwing up first. A video of the proposal went viral.
0:46 | 03/05/17

