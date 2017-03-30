-
Now Playing: Family of ducklings rescued from storm drain
-
Now Playing: Australians surf and jet ski in raging flood
-
Now Playing: Floodwaters flow through submerged car in Australia
-
Now Playing: Thirsty cobra in India calmly accepts drink from villager
-
Now Playing: School choir performs concert at home of teacher battling terminal cancer
-
Now Playing: Aurora Australis shines over Tasmania
-
Now Playing: California police looking for man seen 'car surfing' on highway
-
Now Playing: Corgi wearing hoodie tries to dig through car seat
-
Now Playing: Giant alligator walks through golf tournament
-
Now Playing: Giant panda twins in Atlanta play outside for 1st time
-
Now Playing: UNC basketball star gets standing ovation in class after winning shot
-
Now Playing: Charter flight offers gorgeous views of Aurora Australis
-
Now Playing: Lightning bolts illuminate Dubai skyline
-
Now Playing: Young man plays golf with hail in Texas
-
Now Playing: Men on horseback invade Texas Wal-Mart
-
Now Playing: 3-legged dog races up stairs in workout outfit
-
Now Playing: Adorable girl steals Pope Francis' zucchetto off his head
-
Now Playing: Baby boy desperately tries to nap on his big, fluffy goldendoodle
-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes illuminate night sky in Cape Town
-
Now Playing: Check out these adorable baby goats