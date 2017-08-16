Teacher raises money to buy 1,000 eclipse glasses for entire school

More
Christine Rowlan, a math teacher at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Anthem, Arizona, purchased glasses for the whole student body and faculty.
0:32 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher raises money to buy 1,000 eclipse glasses for entire school
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49253271,"title":"Teacher raises money to buy 1,000 eclipse glasses for entire school","duration":"0:32","description":"Christine Rowlan, a math teacher at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Anthem, Arizona, purchased glasses for the whole student body and faculty. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/arizona-teacher-raises-money-buy-1000-eclipse-glasses-49253271","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.