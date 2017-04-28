Baby boy finds 'perfect' liver match in godmother

More
Their emotional meeting after the transplant operation that saved Finn O'Sullivan's life.
1:09 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby boy finds 'perfect' liver match in godmother
Okay. Choose. About it. I'm having. No I see yeah. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47081407,"title":"Baby boy finds 'perfect' liver match in godmother","duration":"1:09","description":"Their emotional meeting after the transplant operation that saved Finn O'Sullivan's life. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-boy-finds-perfect-liver-match-godmother-47081407","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.